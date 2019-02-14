Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia voters could change the way they address some city leaders. City council on Thursday unanimously approved a ballot question that would eliminate gender-specific language from the city charter.

That means “councilman” would be changed to “council member.”

Voters will get to weigh in during the May primary ballot.

