Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American children are sounding more like Brits, thanks to a popular little pig. All of the characters in the British cartoon “Peppa Pig” have accents.
Now, some parents are noticing their kids are developing British accents from watching the show.
It’s now called the “Peppa Pig Syndrome” or the “Peppa Pig Effect.”
Some parents on Twitter are saying their kids are even starting to use British dialect, like “mum.”