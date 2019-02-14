



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American children are sounding more like Brits, thanks to a popular little pig. All of the characters in the British cartoon “Peppa Pig” have accents.

Now, some parents are noticing their kids are developing British accents from watching the show.

My son has watched so much @peppapig that he now speaks with a British accent and tells me all his toys are going on holiday. — Sam Thee Shoe Diva (@SamShoeDiva) January 28, 2019

I’d like to thank Peppa Pig for the slight yet adorable British accent my toddler is acquiring. #mum #mummy — jen rofé (@jenrofe) February 6, 2019

my child watches Peppa Pig so much that she says “torch” instead of flashlight and “swimming costume” instead of swim suit and has an accent when saying certain things — anna (@annabirrrd) February 6, 2019

The most entertaining aspect of my life right now is that my toddler has been watching Peppa Pig and now speaks with a British accent. — Jess Steinbrenner (@Steinbrennerjes) February 9, 2019

My youngest son has recently become obsessed with Peppa Pig and has even adopted a fake British accent. Confession: So have I. Good night! Snort snort! pic.twitter.com/9QJMUC0V7s — Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) February 11, 2019

Today is this little man's birthday! It's officially ends the "we have babies at home" era Best thing that Noah does these days is speak in a British accent b/c of Peppa Pig. 2 days ago, he came to me, & said "Daddy, I want to sit on your lap and use the computer"#PeedMyPants pic.twitter.com/tLWxd954U0 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) January 29, 2019

It’s now called the “Peppa Pig Syndrome” or the “Peppa Pig Effect.”

Some parents on Twitter are saying their kids are even starting to use British dialect, like “mum.”