  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Peppa Pig, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American children are sounding more like Brits, thanks to a popular little pig. All of the characters in the British cartoon “Peppa Pig” have accents.

Now, some parents are noticing their kids are developing British accents from watching the show.

It’s now called the “Peppa Pig Syndrome” or the “Peppa Pig Effect.”

Some parents on Twitter are saying their kids are even starting to use British dialect, like “mum.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s