



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PATCO is celebrating 50 years on Friday, with “Flashback Fares.”

On Feb. 15, 1969 PATCO made its first trip from Lindenwold, New Jersey to Center City Philadelphia. PATCO is celebrating by offering fares from 1969.

The fares will be offered from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

For trips to or from Center City, the cost will be 60 cents for Lindenwold, Ashland, and Woodcrest Stations; 50 cents for Haddonfield, Westmont and Collingswood Stations; 40 cents for Ferry Avenue Station; and 30 cents for Broadway and City Hall Stations.

Trips between Pennsylvania stations will be 30 cents and trips between New Jersey stations will be 40 cents.

PATCO staff will also be handing out a commemorative reproduction of the original timetable from 1969 in New Jersey stations between Lindenwold and Broadway Stations from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.