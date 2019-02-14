  • CBS 3On Air

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — The Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to make lynching a federal crime. It now goes to the House and is expected to pass.

Two hundred previous attempts by Congress to pass anti-lynching legislation have failed.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker co-sponsored the bill.

“Justice for the victims of lynching has been too long denied,” Booker said. “And as we look forward we must collectively, in this body, make a strong, unequivocal statement.”

The Senate’s two other African American members, Kamala Harris of California and Tim Scott of South Carolina, joined Booker in sponsoring the bill.

