BREAKING:Student Stabbed In Head At Philadelphia High School, Police Say
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County say they found an alligator while executing a drug search warrant at a South Coatesville home last week. Police found the 3-foot American alligator living in the kitchen of the home on the 100 block of Gibbons Avenue on Feb. 8.

Alligator Found Among Numerous Amounts Of Drugs In Alleged Dealers' Chester County Home 

“Drug dealers will do just about anything to project an image of danger in order to protect their drugs and cash,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. “Some drug dealers use pit bulls or snakes. These drug traffickers kept an alligator in the house.”

Police also recovered heroin, crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, marijuana, cash and drug packaging materials during the search.

Irvin “Gotti” Hawkins, Aki Gathright, and Tyrone Jackson were charged with drug trafficking and related offenses.

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Irvin “Gotti” Hawkins, Aki Gathright, and Tyrone Jackson.

There is no charge for possession of an alligator in Pennsylvania.

The alligator was taken to Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware for a summer exhibit and will later be relocated to St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s