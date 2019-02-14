



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How about a little mythical magic on Valentine’s Day? Eyewitness News on Thursday received a preview of a brand new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences.

The exhibit is called “Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids.”

It shows real animals that may have helped create the tales of mythical creatures.

Also displayed are made-up creatures such as mermaids and unicorns.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and runs through June 9.

Tickets can be bought on the Academy of Natural Sciences’ website.