PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How about a little mythical magic on Valentine’s Day? Eyewitness News on Thursday received a preview of a brand new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences.
The exhibit is called “Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids.”
It shows real animals that may have helped create the tales of mythical creatures.
Also displayed are made-up creatures such as mermaids and unicorns.
The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and runs through June 9.
Tickets can be bought on the Academy of Natural Sciences’ website.