



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two accidents are causing lengthy delays on the Schuylkill Expressway Thursday afternoon. A dump truck flipped on its side in the westbound lane between Montgomery Drive and Route 1.

Two lanes are blocked while crews clear the wreck.

A dump truck that overturned earlier on I-76 WB before Roosevelt Blvd is causing major problems for the PM commute. Two lanes are blocked while crews clean up dirt, bricks, & fuel that spilled on the roadway @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/hd9gQP6Yys — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 14, 2019

In the second one, traffic cam footage shows an accident when the Schuylkill meets the Vine Street Expressway.

NEW accident involving a TT on I-76 WB at the Vine, in the backups behind the overturned truck before the Blvd. Avoid 76 if you can. Traffic is jammed back to Vare Ave @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UysYaLx6r7 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 14, 2019

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

