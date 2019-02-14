TRAFFIC ALERT:2 Accidents Causing Extended Delays On Schuylkill Expressway
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, traffic


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two accidents are causing lengthy delays on the Schuylkill Expressway Thursday afternoon. A dump truck flipped on its side in the westbound lane between Montgomery Drive and Route 1.

Two lanes are blocked while crews clear the wreck.

In the second one, traffic cam footage shows an accident when the Schuylkill meets the Vine Street Expressway.

Credit: CBS3

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for details on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s