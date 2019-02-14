Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two accidents are causing lengthy delays on the Schuylkill Expressway Thursday afternoon. A dump truck flipped on its side in the westbound lane between Montgomery Drive and Route 1.
Two lanes are blocked while crews clear the wreck.
In the second one, traffic cam footage shows an accident when the Schuylkill meets the Vine Street Expressway.
There has been no word yet on any injuries.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for details on this developing story.