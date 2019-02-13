Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police, Talyah Toole


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday. Talyah Toole was last seen on the 1400 block of North Robinson Street in the Carroll Park section of the city around 8 p.m.

Talyah is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 141 pounds, with a small build, and brown shoulder-length wavy hair.

She was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with “Davin 1” on it.

Talyah also has a scar near her left eye.

Anyone with information about Talyah’s whereabouts can contact police at 215-686-3183.

