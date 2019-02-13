Filed Under:Aaron Nola, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have locked up their home-grown ace. The Phillies and Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $45 million. There is also a club option for the 2023 season.

The deal comes after Nola made his first All-Star team last season and finished third in Cy Young voting after going 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA and 224 strikeouts.

Over the past two seasons, Nola has started 60 games, going 29-17 with a 2.89 ERA and 408 strikeouts.

The Phillies have had an active offseason, trading for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, and also signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson.

Phillies fans are hoping the team makes one more big splash with the signing of either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Clearwater on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s