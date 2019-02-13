



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have locked up their home-grown ace. The Phillies and Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022 season.

According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $45 million. There is also a club option for the 2023 season.

The deal comes after Nola made his first All-Star team last season and finished third in Cy Young voting after going 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA and 224 strikeouts.

Over the past two seasons, Nola has started 60 games, going 29-17 with a 2.89 ERA and 408 strikeouts.

The Phillies have had an active offseason, trading for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, and also signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson.

Phillies fans are hoping the team makes one more big splash with the signing of either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training in Clearwater on Tuesday.