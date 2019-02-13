



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a Camden County police officer late Wednesday night, officials say. The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of East State Street and Harrison Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

The Camden County Prosecutors crash team is conducting an investigation.

Man Dies In Fight With Homeowner After Attempting To Steal His Car, Police Say

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.