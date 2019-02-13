  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a Camden County police officer late Wednesday night, officials say. The pedestrian was hit at the intersection of East State Street and Harrison Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

The Camden County Prosecutors crash team is conducting an investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

