



MACOMB, Ill.(CBS) – Meet Nick Trotter, an Illinois boy who is proving to be a real inspiration and not letting anything get in the way of his love for wrestling. He is a lot like the other 6-year-old children on his team, the Macomb Little Bombers, but he wrestles without a left hand and no feet.

Trotter was put up for adoption as a newborn in Ukraine, but at 18-months old, Chris and Mindy Trotter adopted him and brought him to the United States.

“We never discouraged him from trying something because when he does, he figures out a way to do it,” said Mindy. “So every time he brings up something new, it’s ‘OK, let’s go check it out.'”

Trotter also plays baseball and swims but his father said he found his love for wrestling by watching TV.

“He took some jiu-jitsu for a while but then he seen some wrestling on TV,” said Chris. “That’s what he needs to do. That’s his thing. He’s very tough. He’s very strong, and he’s very determined.”

Nick refuses to let his disabilities stop him.

“I don’t really like losing a lot because you get hurt a lot when you lose,” said Nick. “But when you practice a lot you, you don’t get hurt. You just get the person down and then you win.”

At a recent wrestling match, Trotter pinned all three of his opponents and went on to win his bracket.