POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man in Montgomery County is accused of punching a woman because her phone wouldn’t stop ringing.

Lower Pottsgrove Township police say, last Wednesday, Domonic Isaish Ockimey and the woman were in a car on Buchert Road, when Ockimey allegedly became upset over her phone ringing and punched her in the face.

The punch was so hard the woman temporarily lost consciousness, said police. When she awoke shortly after, she got out of the car and started yelling for help. According to police, Ockimey then started chasing her around the car and they ended up wrestling.

Neighbors eventually stopped the assault.

Ockimey faces simple assault and harassment charges.