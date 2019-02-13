



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ford has designed a way for people to get a better night’s sleep. The motor company has devised a smart bed that keeps mattress hogs on their side.

Pressure sensors can tell if a partner moves into the other’s sleeping space.

The bed then gently pushes the person back to their side.

But, the bed won’t be on sale any time soon.

Ford is using the invention to demonstrate the concept of its driver assist technology.