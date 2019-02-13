



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Chester County dairy barn full of cattle caught fire overnight in Honey Brook Township. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Beaver Dam Road and 3 Jos Lane.

Firefighters in Chester County on the scene of a large dairy barn fire @ Beaver Dam Rd & 3 Jos Ln in Honey Brook Twp. Fire started just before 1am. No injuries reported & all cattle made it out safely. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xcROKEQStE — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 13, 2019

There were no injuries reported and all of the cows got out safely.

Several fire companies joined Honey Brook Fire Department in the response, bringing in tanker trucks full of water due to water supply issues in the area.

Cattle trucks were also brought in to transport the cows to another location.

There is no word on what started the fire.