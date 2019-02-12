



VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) – The search is on for a man, police say, recorded girls at a Voorhees Target store. When confronted, the man took off running.

One customer heard about the incident and that’s exactly why she came to the store without her kids on Tuesday. She wasn’t taking any chances.

“I’m actually shocked,” said a shopper.

As shoppers browsed the Target aisles last Thursday, the man, according to several witnesses, was keeping his eye and cellphone camera on young girls.

“It’s pretty disgusting,” said Jeremy Noble. “There are sick people in the world.”

In the surveillance video, the man was seen walking around the Target located at 1139 White Horse Road in Voorhees.

He didn’t have a cart or any items.

According to police, another witness confronted the man about recording two young women with his phone, and that’s when he took off.

Though it was an isolated incident, it left shoppers feeling uneasy.

“I have two little kids, so it’s kind of disheartening,” said Erin DiMartino. “It’s scary to think you can’t even go to the store without having to feel scared of where you go and what you’re doing.”

Police are hoping someone will be able to identify the man.

If you recognize the man, contact Voorhees Township Police at 856-627-5858.