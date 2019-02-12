



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are on the hunt for four masked men after a brutal home invasion overnight in Rhawnhurst.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Rhawn Street.

Police say the thieves broke into the home by removing a window air conditioner. They tied up a man and two women.

“All four perpetrators were wearing masks and possibly gloves. They say that one of the perpetrators, at least one of them, did have a gun and pointed a gun at all three of the victims,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The victims suffered injuries but are expected to be OK.

Police say the entire house was ransacked, and the thieves got away with $400 and an iPhone.