



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – The Upper Darby School Board unanimously voted to approve a new four-year teacher contract on Tuesday. The approval comes after the Upper Darby Education Association (UDEA) membership approved a new labor agreement in January.

The new teacher contract includes increased starting salaries, restores contract certainty to the district’s workforce, brings added fiscal stability to the Upper Darby School District, and improves district operations.

“My number one priority has been to achieve a teacher contract that recognizes the hard work and dedication of our teachers,” said Dr. Dan McGarry, interim superintendent of the Upper Darby School District.

“I will be proud to support this contract,” said Upper Darby School Board President Rachel Mitchell. “Our great teachers are the heart of Upper Darby schools. This contract benefits our teachers, our students and the entire Upper Darby School District.”