



PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in a Philadelphia mall parking lot ended with two men critically wounded and three people facing charges.

The shooting at the Roosevelt Mall was reported around 8:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities say the two men were in a car when they were shot.

Responding officers did not find the two victims, but soon learned they had been driven to a hospital. They were listed in critical condition, but their names and further information on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities say a stray bullet from the shooting pierced the front window of a house about a quarter mile away, but no inside the residence was struck or injured.

Three people were arrested following the shooting. But it’s not yet clear what charges they will face.

