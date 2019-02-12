Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a shooting in a Philadelphia mall parking lot ended with two men critically wounded and three people facing charges.

The shooting at the Roosevelt Mall was reported around 8:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities say the two men were in a car when they were shot.

Responding officers did not find the two victims, but soon learned they had been driven to a hospital. They were listed in critical condition, but their names and further information on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities say a stray bullet from the shooting pierced the front window of a house about a quarter mile away, but no inside the residence was struck or injured.

Three people were arrested following the shooting. But it’s not yet clear what charges they will face.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s