



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for something besides flowers to give your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, Olive Garden has you covered with a bouquet of breadsticks!

The restaurant says it’s the perfect way to show that special someone that your “love is never ending” or simply that it was “love at first bite.”

All you have to do is order breadsticks to-go from your local Olive Garden, download one of the five Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquet wrappers for free, roll up the cone and secure with tape, fill with breadsticks, and gift to your loved one.

The restaurant is also selling a special “Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two.”