PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Barbie is recognizing disabilities in the most important way it can – with new dolls.

One of the upcoming dolls for their summer “Fashionistas” line will come in a wheelchair, and another will have a removable prosthetic leg.

Barbie-maker Mattel said a doll with a wheelchair accessory has been one of their most requested items.

Another new Fashionista doll will also feature braided hair.

