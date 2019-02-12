Filed Under:Local


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found near a Fairmount Park baseball field. Officers responded to the 3600 block of Edgley Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the man, approximately in his mid-20s, was found unresponsive on the ground and pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s