



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found near a Fairmount Park baseball field. Officers responded to the 3600 block of Edgley Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the man, approximately in his mid-20s, was found unresponsive on the ground and pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The victim’s identity was not released.