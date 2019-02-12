



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to fill the seats at Citizens Bank Park after several high-profile offseason moves as single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Wells Fargo Center To Install First-Ever Kinetic 4K Scoreboard For Next Season

The Phillies traded for catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura, and signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson to upgrade the team heading into the 2019 season. However, fans are still holding out hope for one more big free agent signing in either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.

“This is an exciting time for Phillies fans,” said John Weber, Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations and projects. “Our baseball operations team has worked hard to improve our club by making great acquisitions, including J.T. Realmuto, the best catcher in baseball. On March 28, we look forward to welcoming the Phillies back to Citizens Bank Park.”

The Phillies are offering an array of promotions and festivities this season, including retirement ceremonies for legends Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.

Former Eagles WR Jason Avant Set To Open 2nd Trampoline Park On Tuesday

Click here for more information.