



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are searching for man who is accused of videotaping a woman who was changing in a fitting room at an H&M store in the Concord Mall.

Police say the incident happened on Friday, Feb. 1, around 8:15 p.m.

According to police, the suspect appeared to hold a small camera over the partition of a fitting room stall where the woman was changing. When she saw the camera, the suspect fled and was last seen exiting the east doors of the mall.

The suspect is described as an Asian male with a fair complexion, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8, with a medium build. He was clean shaven and also wearing glasses.

If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 302-365-8441.