



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s first black mayor is recounting the rise of black political empowerment in the city. Former Mayor Wilson Goode was at Temple University discussing his 2018 book “Black Voters Mattered: A Philadelphia Story” on Tuesday.

“This book, for me, was a way of saying to people that if you vote, you can make a difference,” said Goode. “There are enough votes in this country for people to take control of their own lives and don’t have to let people continue to tell them who to vote for.”

Goode served two terms as Philadelphia’s mayor from 1984 to 1992.

“Black Voters Mattered: A Philadelphia Story” is Goode’s second book.

He co-authored “Philadelphia Faith & Freedom” with Peter Lillback in 2010.