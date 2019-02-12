Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s first black mayor is recounting the rise of black political empowerment in the city. Former Mayor Wilson Goode was at Temple University discussing his 2018 book “Black Voters Mattered: A Philadelphia Story” on Tuesday.

“This book, for me, was a way of saying to people that if you vote, you can make a difference,” said Goode. “There are enough votes in this country for people to take control of their own lives and don’t have to let people continue to tell them who to vote for.”

Goode served two terms as Philadelphia’s mayor from 1984 to 1992.

“Black Voters Mattered: A Philadelphia Story” is Goode’s second book.

He co-authored “Philadelphia Faith & Freedom” with Peter Lillback in 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s