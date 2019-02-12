



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are trying to find a so-called “book burglar” after an estimated $10,000 of rare books were stolen from a decades-old book store in West Chester over the weekend. Workers say this crime is a real page-turner because the thieves knew exactly where some of the most expensive books are located in the Old Book Barn.

Fred Dannaway puts wood in a stove that sits in the middle of Baldwin’s Book Barn located on Lenape Road in West Chester. It’s the only working heater at the 76-year-old used book store.

“We’re ready to go now,” said Dannaway.

Now, Dannaway is hoping to put the heat on a book burglar who allegedly broke in over the weekend and stole nearly three dozen expensive books from two glass cases.

“We had some pretty interesting stuff in these cases here,” said Dannaway.

Some of the stolen items include a rare edition of “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and a second printing of the book, “Of Mice And Men.”

The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be up to $10,000.

“They knew exactly what they were after,” said Dannaway. “Go in and go out. They didn’t break in here to steal $8 and $10 books.”

West Chester police are investigating but wouldn’t say if they have any leads.

Still, Dannaway is pleading to whoever stole the books to do the right thing.

“Bring them back, bring them back,” said Dannaway. “They’re significant things. If we don’t sell them we’d just like to have them around. That’s what book people like to do.”

The Book Barn opened in the 1940s. It had books stolen before but never $10,000 worth.

So now, because of the burglary, the book store is planning to install security cameras.