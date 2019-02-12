Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Three people were injured after a car crashed into a building in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.
It happened on the 300 block of South Maryland Avenue, around 12:30 p.m.
The man who runs the business in that building says an accident between two cars took place before the one came crashing in.
The three victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.