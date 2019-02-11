



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is major concern about the morning commute and what drivers will find on the roads when they head to work and school on Tuesday. There is an entire crew of snow plow operators on Delaware roads right now to make sure the roads stay as safe as possible.

“I’ve been going at it since Sunday at 8,” said Dan.

Dan, who works for DelDOT, is caffeinated and ready for a long night.

He was called up from Southern Delaware.

His truck is filled with salt and after a quick break, he’s prepared to get back on the roadways.

“The more salt you put down, the less likely it is for accumulation to build up,” said Dan.

“It started getting heavy, so I started rushing home a little bit,” said Alicia Mackey.

Mackey is talking about her Monday evening commute, when the second punch thrown by Mother Nature landed.

This wave of snow and icy conditions is already causing late openings for many schools in New Castle County.

“I just hope to stay home and hope everybody gets a chance to stay home. It’s looking pretty bad,” said Mackey.

Like her students, Mackey, who teachers 6th grade, is wondering whether that two hour delay will lead to a full cancellation.

“They’re probably looking at me right now, like Miss Alicia said there is no school, so there is no school,” said Mackey.

Regardless if school is cancelled or not, there will be plenty of slick roadways.

So be sure to take it easy – like Dan.

“Just slow down. I slow down and it makes all the difference in the world. It really does. You’d be surprised what 5 mph slower, how much safer it is,” said Dan.

The city of Newark, Delaware is joining schools by opening offices two hours late on Tuesday.