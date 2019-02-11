



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vaping is a very big and real worry for many parents. Now, some parents are turning to lab testing to make sure their children aren’t taking part in the craze.

Doctors say nicotine can spike heart rate, blood pressure and affect memory.

And, some vapes promise as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

FDA Considering Drugs To Help Kids Quit Vaping

One mom in Atlanta went to a lab to learn more about nicotine tests.

Tests ranging from $70 to $120 show exposure to nicotine and can even go back several months.

You can also search nicotine tests on Amazon.

There are dozens of home tests for parents who often don’t even know if their children have vapes since they’re sometimes disguised as electronics or flash drives.