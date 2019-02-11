



MARMORA, N.J. (CBS) – A stranger is being hailed a hero after rescuing two people from a burning building in Marmora, New Jersey over the weekend.

Flames broke out at a building across the street from the Wawa at 35 South Shore Road, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say heavy flames engulfed the first and second floor of the building, trapping two people on the second floor.

That’s when firefighters say a passerby placed a ladder to the second floor and rescued the two people.

“A big shout out and thank you to the unknown person who saved those two lives!!,” posted Marmora Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook.

The flames spread to two parked vehicles and neighboring buildings. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.