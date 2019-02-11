



DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – The power of social media reunited a New Jersey woman with a priceless charm necklace she lost last week. Tiffiny McKinney lost the teardrop-shaped necklace containing her mother’s ashes Feb. 6 while shopping at the Deptford Mall.

After searching for the necklace herself, McKinney posted about the necklace on Facebook.

“Lost in the Deptford Mall (New Jersey) is a necklace (it is a teardrop) that has my [mother’s] ashes. My mother passes away suddenly from ovarian cancer,” read McKinney’s post.

After 8,500 shares and about 500 comments, McKinney tells Eyewitness News a woman messaged her on Monday night saying she found the teardrop-shaped charm — still intact with her mother’s ashes inside.

“It is sealed with a screw from the funeral home. Still intact. I am so happy,” said McKinney.