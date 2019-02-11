



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All School District of Philadelphia schools, as well as Philadelphia Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools, will be operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to the latest round of wintry weather.

The Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools were also on a two-hour delay Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia says after-school activities, including athletic programs and professional development sessions, will continue as scheduled for Tuesday..

Several schools in the area were closed or on delays on Monday due to the wintry conditions.

The Philadelphia area is expected to see snow, sleet and freezing rain from the latest winter storm.