



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general is taking a closer look at Philadelphia’s purchase of new voting machines. It comes after Luzerne County’s elections director accepted trips from a vendor that was selected to provide voting equipment.

“It is hard for me to imagine that you attempt to lobby Luzerne County and have zero interest in lobbying the City of Philadelphia,” said Eugene DePasquale.

In April 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of State told counties they have until the end of 2019 to select new voting systems that feature a paper record, which allows for more accurate post-election audits.