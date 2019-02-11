



COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy is declaring a state of emergency for New Jersey beginning at midnight Tuesday as a second winter storm is moving through the region.

Murphy says up to eight inches of snow could fall in some northern New Jersey areas.

People who live in South Jersey are clearing the overnight snow and getting round for round two of wintry weather.

2 Rounds Of Wintry Precipitation To Hit Region

On Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, they’ve been able to push most of the snow off to the side. Some of the side streets, however, still have more snow.

Many people in the area have been clearing the sidewalks and getting any moisture away before it refreezes.

“It’s what I expected, actually. We were all raring to go as soon as we got out the door this morning with the shovel and salt,” said Richard Renner, of Collingswood.

PennDOT Crews Preparing For Messy Morning Commute Caused By Winter Storm One-Two Punch

Gino’s Trucking, a Department of Transportation contractor, has been bringing some serious power clearing the roads on Marlton Pike.

“These are the heavy-duty plows that can do snow up to 20 inches,” said Gino Yildiz.

NJDOT deployed about 700 salt trucks and plows Sunday night into Monday morning. With the snow continuing through the morning rush, many South Jersey schools opted for late openings and saw the decision pay off with plows able to eventually clear most roads to the blacktop.

“It was actually pretty easy,” said Steve DelPizzo, of Washington Township. “Everyone got out early and the roads were clear this morning.”

Professional dog walker Liz Pepe appreciated everyone who shoveled and made it easier to walk little Como, who is new to this whole snow thing.

“He’s a 3-month-old puppy and this is my first time walking him, so I’m sure he’ll be happy to be famous,” said Pepe.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the area through Tuesday evening.