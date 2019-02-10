Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney officially declared Sunday that he will seek a second term. The 61-year-old made the announcement on Twitter.
Kenney says he is proud of the city’s progress and that he wants four more years to “ensure all of our citizens can thrive.”
Kenney was elected three years ago.
At least one other Democratic candidate has announced a run.
Former city controller Alan Butkovitz will take on Mayor Kenney in the primary.