



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car Sunday afternoon, police say. The 39-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 7500 block of Forrest Avenue in the city’s Stenton section.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m., when the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his Nissan Maxima that was parked in the front of his home.

Police then say two to three men got out of a dark vehicle and from point-blank range, open fired through the front windshield on the passenger side, striking the victim. At least 18 shots were fired, according to police.

While being shot, the victim was able to escape through the driver’s side door and ran behind the property where he lives.

Police say he collapsed there, and medics later found him.

The victim was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

2 Police Officers, Civilian Injured In Kensington Crash, Police Say

Witnesses told police the suspects drove off in a dark-colored sedan, heading south on Forrest Avenue.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.