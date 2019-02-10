  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    8:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    11:30 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    12:05 AMJeep Sports Zone
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car Sunday afternoon, police say. The 39-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 7500 block of Forrest Avenue in the city’s Stenton section.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

2 Police Officers, Civilian Injured In Kensington Crash, Police Say

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s