



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car Sunday afternoon, police say. The 39-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 7500 block of Forrest Avenue in the city’s Stenton section.

Police say the shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported by medics to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.