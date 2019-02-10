



SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Four people were injured when flames broke out in a camper trailer in Ellendale. Fire crews responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Officials say one camper trailer sustained heavy damage and a family of four was sleeping inside the camper prior to the discovery of the fire. They fled the flames and needed medical treatment.

A 29-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation. A 31-year-old woman suffered 2nd degree burns and smoke inhalation. A 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were also medically evaluated.

All victims were taken to an area hospital.

The children were released to relatives and the adults were transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Both adults are in stable condition.

The fire damage was estimated at $2,500.

There were no smoke alarms in the camper trailer.

Deputy Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.