



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The mild February temperatures were nice while they lasted, now it’s back to the winter chill. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 30s, a big change from Tuesday’s high of 67 degrees.

Do you know what happens when we add moisture to the equation with cold air in place?

It means there is a potential for a wintry precipitation.

Winter Weather To Blame For Potholes Throughout City

It will stay dry through the weekend with the first opportunity for precipitation arriving overnight Sunday.

This will likely be in the form of snow as temperatures will be cold enough to support it.

A period of light snow will be possible after midnight lasting through Monday morning, bringing the potential for light accumulations on the order of a coating less than an inch.

Monday morning’s commute could be slick as a result so this forecast is something to monitor closely.

Beyond Monday morning, there will be additional chances for precipitation in the form of snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet before we begin to dry out.