  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMAlliance of American Football Pre Game
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man accused of strangling a former high school classmate described how it took her a half-hour to die and he had timed it on his phone.

Jurors on Thursday watched the secretly recorded video of the conversation between Liam McAtasney and the witness that was taped before McAtasney and an accomplice were charged with killing 19-year-old Sarah Stern during a $10,000 robbery in 2016.

McAtasney says in the video he “pretty much hung her” and then shoved a shirt down her throat and placed his finger on her nose.

He says the biggest problem was Stern’s dog, which “laid there and watched as I killed her.”

New Jersey Mother Charged In Death Of 23-Month-Old Son, Police Say

McAtasney then described throwing Stern’s body off a bridge. Her body has never been found.

The defense claims there is no physical evidence to support the accusations.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s