



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police have arrested a man who they say assaulted a police officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Cam Herring is facing a list of felony charges.

Police say he stole a car at a Citgo gas station on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington Friday morning.

Police say a 2008 Chevy Impala had been left running in the parking lot while the owner went inside. When the owner returned, the vehicle was gone.

New Jersey Mother Charged With Murder Of Missing 23-Month-Old Son, Police Say

When officers caught up with him, Herring allegedly accelerated and struck an officer. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested Herring later, after a woman reported he was hiding in her attic.