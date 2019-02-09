  • CBS 3On Air

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey mother has been charged in the death of her 23-month-old son, according to police. Twenty-four-year-old Nakira Griner has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree desecration of human remains, and fourth degree tampering with evidence.

Bridgeton Police say Griner reported her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr., was abducted at 6:36 p.m. on Friday.

A search was initiated and child remains were found in a yard located at 21 Woodland Drive at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the remains were found in the yard of Nakira Griner’s home.

An investigation is ongoing.

