By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The commute around town has not been fun lately thanks to potholes. They are really noticeable at this time of the year and it turns out you can’t blame the Streets Department.

Instead you can blame Mother Nature.

The unique climate in the Delaware and Lehigh Valley allows precipitation-rich winters and roadways are porous.

When precipitation falls, it seeps into the soil below the road.

And, remember the brutal artic chill that recently struck the area?

Well, that caused the roadway and precipitation deep in the soil below to freeze and expand.

Then, last Tuesday’s glorious high temperature of 67 degrees had a lot of us jumping for joy, but it also caused the frozen soil beneath the road to melt and that left behind a cavity or gap in the road.

Why is this bad?

When a vehicle drives over the gap, the roadway starts to create a gap, or pothole.

Therefore, the more winter precipitation and the more freezing and thawing cycles the area experiences, the more potholes we have to deal with.

Road crews are out on “pothole patrol.”

You can report a pothole at “Philadelphiastreets.com.

