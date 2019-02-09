



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charges have been filed in the high-profile raid of a Kensington mattress store. The man now charged pleaded guilty years ago to lying to a grand jury investigating a fire that killed two Philadelphia firefighters.

On Tuesday, federal agents swarmed R&R Mattress Factory Outlet on the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue.

Richard Knellinger, who records show is the store’s owner, is accused of distributing meth to a confidential informant with the FBI.

In an unrelated case, Knellinger, according to records, pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury investigating a deadly 2012 inferno at the Old Buck Hosiery Warehouse.

Kellinger owned an adjacent building, the wall collapsed onto the warehouse killing lieutenant Robert Neary and firefighter Daniel Sweeney.

Efforts to reach his lawyer Saturday night were unsuccessful.