  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMAlliance of American Football
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — An elderly woman has died from injuries she suffered in a house fire that also killed her husband Tuesday, according to officials. Seventy-nine-year-old Davene Hewlett succumbed to her injuries after initially being transported to the hospital following the fire.

Her 81-year-old husband, William, was pronounced dead at the scene in Maple Shade Tuesday morning.

Davene was initially transported to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital before being taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 200 block of Bailey Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The family’s dog also died in the blaze, according to a GoFundMe set up in the Hewlett’s name.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s