



MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — An elderly woman has died from injuries she suffered in a house fire that also killed her husband Tuesday, according to officials. Seventy-nine-year-old Davene Hewlett succumbed to her injuries after initially being transported to the hospital following the fire.

Her 81-year-old husband, William, was pronounced dead at the scene in Maple Shade Tuesday morning.

Davene was initially transported to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital before being taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 200 block of Bailey Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The family’s dog also died in the blaze, according to a GoFundMe set up in the Hewlett’s name.