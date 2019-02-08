



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a killer who targeted a teenager at a gas station.

The deadly shooting happened around midnight Friday at the Lukoil on 58th and Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say officers found the 19-year-old victim unresponsive near a gas pump. He had been shot multiple times in his face and chest.

“We know at least 14 shots were fired from a large-caliber, semi-automatic weapon. We found 14 spent shell casings on the gas station lot, right next to where the victim was laying. Some of the shell casings were just inches from the victim’s body,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are checking surveillance video to gather more clues.