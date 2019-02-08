  • CBS 3On Air

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Bridgeton police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-month-old boy. Daniel Griner Jr. was last seen in the area of Devonshire Place and Glen Drive in Bridgeton.

He was wearing Santa Claus pajamas with red edging around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The boy is about 2-foot-8 and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and light brown skin complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

