PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a sign of warmer weather, spring and baseball season. Phillies fans, personnel and team mascots gathered at Citizens Bank Park as the equipment truck geared up to depart for Spring Training.

The Phillies’ gear was packed onto a freight truck Friday morning and it’s ready for the 1,000-mile trip to Clearwater, Florida.

The cargo includes thousands of baseballs and 2,000 t-shirts.

There are also 140 batting helmets, 75 pairs of spike, plastic and turf shoes, 40 heavy jackets, 12 sets of golf clubs, and six exercise bikes on the truck.

