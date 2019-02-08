



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Just hours after reopening Friday afternoon, the Woodhaven Road exit on I-95 is experiencing another road restriction. Police say a pickup truck with an overturned trailer is blocking one lane on I-95 northbound.

The northbound ramp had just reopened after a tanker tipped over and exploded Thursday, closing the ramp for nearly 24 hours and causing lengthy delays.

I-95 Ramp To Woodhaven Road In Bensalem Reopens Following Tanker Truck Crash, Explosion

No injuries have been reported at this time.