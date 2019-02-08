Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ride-sharing company Lyft is offering customers a special deal during February for Black History Month.
Lyft is giving one free ride up to $10 to local black history museums, memorials and black-owned businesses in the Philadelphia region.
Lyft says it sees the importance of celebrating the diversity in the city.
The company says 61 percent of its drivers in the Philadelphia area identify with a minority group.