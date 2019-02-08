



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break is causing major problems for people in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened on the 100 block of Ridgefield Road on Friday morning.

New Jersey Residents Could Be Hit With ‘Rain Tax’

Water rushed down the street, flooding nearby homes and basements.

Homeowner Don Leatherbarrow invited CBS3 crews inside of his home to see the damage as his basement is now completely flooded.

“It’s a disaster. There’s at least two-and-a-half feet of water in the basement,” said Leatherbarrow.

The water department shut off the water and authorities have blocked off the road.

Evesham Police Search For Suspect Wanted In Recent Crime Spree

There is no word yet on when the water will be turned back on.